Quebec sees 3 new coronavirus deaths, 100 more cases as new rules come into effect for bars

Quebec, which continues to be the province hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported 100 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 56,316.

The health crisis has led to 5,612 deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to date. Authorities recorded three new deaths from the previous day, though one of those deaths occurred before July 2.

The number of hospitalizations has reached 317, an increase of nine. There are 24 patients in intensive care, a decrease of three from Thursday.

New rules for bars also come into effect on Friday in a bid to limit outbreaks of the virus. Alcohol can only be served until midnight, and 1 a.m. is the new closing time for all bars.

Dancing is also prohibited, and bars must operate at a 50 per cent capacity as part of the new regulations issued by the government.

The restrictions come after public health authorities urged patrons who visited Mile Public House on Montreal’s South Shore during the night of June 30 to get tested for the virus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the measures are necessary to ensure public health directives are being followed. After more than three months of closures, bars were given the green light to reopen on June 25.

— With files from the Canadian Press