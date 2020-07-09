Calgary’s Spark science centre reopens to the public on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Spark science centre is reopening to visitors this week after being closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials with the science centre, located on Saint George’s Drive Northeast, announced its temporary closure on March 13 as people throughout the province were encouraged to practise social distancing.

On Thursday, the facility will be opening its doors for a members-only preview from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a day just for frontline workers, sponsors and donors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday.

Then, on Saturday, the Spark opens fully to the general public starting at 11 a.m.

Read more: Virtual summer camps being offered by TELUS World of Science and TELUS Spark

Story continues below advertisement

The facility has made a lot of changes including reduced ticket prices, new exhibits and the addition of new safety measures to align with guidelines from Alberta Health Services.

All visitors, including members, will be required to have a timed ticket for entry, with officials saying the online booking is strongly recommended to guarantee admission.

Outdoor pathway features new larger-than-life art installations

Visitors to the Spark will be able to experience several new exhibits when they visit, including A 360 Trip to Berlin (a digital experience by Dan Hudson) and the Superpower Dogs movie, narrated by Chris Evans, which will be playing in the movie dome.

The Spark is also now home to the Tuponia Trail, a collection of inflatables and art installations set up along the park’s outdoor pathway system.

Officials say the Brainasium Outdoor Park, a physics-based outdoor playground, is open.

Though all galleries are temporarily closed, visitors will be able to access the Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out exhibit until Aug. 16.

“We know there are Calgarians who had been planning to see Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out when we suddenly closed back in March,” CEO Mary Anne Moser said in a news release. “So we are thrilled to be able to re-open with it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unlike most things at a science centre, it lends itself perfectly to a hands-off experience.”

For more information on changes at the Spark science centre and to purchase tickets for your visit, you can head to their website.