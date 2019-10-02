Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out exhibit comes to Calgary

The Telus Spark science centre is welcoming a new exhibit that showcases the intricate biology and physiology of some of the world’s most spectacular creatures.

Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out features over 100 creatures preserved through a process called plastination, which was created by anatomist Gunther von Hagens.

According to the Telus Spark, highlights at the Body Worlds exhibit include a giraffe, a giant squid, a bull and a reindeer.

“Animal Inside Out offers visitors a unique opportunity to view animals from a rarely seen perspective, through skeletons, muscles, organs, circulatory systems and more,” a news release stated.

Body Worlds exhibitions rely on a body donation program, and the animal specimens featured come from co-operation with various zoos, veterinary groups and other organizations. Body Worlds says none of the animals in the exhibition were harmed or killed.

Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out opens on Oct. 25.