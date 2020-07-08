Menu

3 dead in ‘suspicious’ fire at Prince George hotel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 6:06 pm
Flames shoot from a suite at the Prince George Econo Lodge on Wednesday.
Flames shoot from a suite at the Prince George Econo Lodge on Wednesday. CKPG

Three people have died in a fire at a Prince George hotel that firefighters are calling suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the Econo Lodge at 910 Victoria Street just after 9 a.m., to find flames and thick smoke pouring from the building.

Prince George RCMP says three bodies were found in the hotel around 12:30 p.m.

BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson said coroners were notified of the incident Wednesday afternoon and were in the early stages of investigating.

Read more: Investigators say Langley house fire could be triple homicide

“We are investigating to determine who died, and to investigate how, where, when and by what means,” he said.

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Section is now leading the police investigation.

At least one person at the scene could be seen receiving medical attention.

Read more: Mobile home fire in Britannia Beach, B.C. leaves two dead

The fire, which badly damaged one wing of the hotel, forced the closure of several streets in downtown Prince George, including a stretch of Highway 16.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

