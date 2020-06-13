Menu

Fatal fire engulfs house in Langley’s Willowbrook area

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted June 13, 2020 11:13 pm
One person is dead and others are unaccounted for after a house fire in Langley Saturday night.
One person is dead and others are unaccounted for after a house fire in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said crews were still searching the home as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene, near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive, around 5:30 p.m.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Neighbouring houses to both the east and west were also damaged.

Ferguson told Global News the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that RCMP would be involved.

The area was closed off to traffic for several hours.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they were called to the scene by the fire department around 5:45 p.m.

Several ambulances responded and one person was treated for minor injuries.

No one was taken to hospital.

We’ve reached out to Langley RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service for more information.

