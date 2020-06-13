Fatal fire engulfs house in Langley’s Willowbrook area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and others are unaccounted for after a house fire in the Willowbrook neighbourhood of Langley.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said crews were still searching the home as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene, near 197 Street and Wakefield Drive, around 5:30 p.m.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Neighbouring houses to both the east and west were also damaged.

Ferguson told Global News the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that RCMP would be involved.

Story continues below advertisement

The area was closed off to traffic for several hours.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they were called to the scene by the fire department around 5:45 p.m.

Several ambulances responded and one person was treated for minor injuries.

No one was taken to hospital.

We’ve reached out to Langley RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service for more information.