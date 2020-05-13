Mobile home fire in Britannia Beach, B.C. leaves two dead

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The BC Coroners Service investigating the deaths of two people following a fire at a mobile home in Britannia Beach overnight.

The service says the victims were a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 40s.

Neighbours say the home, located on Minaty Lane, caught fire Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Squamish RCMP is also investigating.

2:14 Port Hope Fire Service demonstrates value of smoke detectors and sprinklers Port Hope Fire Service demonstrates value of smoke detectors and sprinklers

Story continues below advertisement