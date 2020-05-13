Mobile home fire in Britannia Beach, B.C. leaves two dead

The BC Coroners Service investigating the deaths of two people following a fire at a mobile home in Britannia Beach overnight.
The service says the victims were a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 40s.
Neighbours say the home, located on Minaty Lane, caught fire Wednesday night.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Squamish RCMP is also investigating.
