Mobile home fire in Britannia Beach, B.C. leaves two dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 7:46 pm
The Squamish RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a deadly fire that broke out in Britannia Beach on Tuesday. .
Linda O'Keefe and Simon Raddatz

The BC Coroners Service investigating the deaths of two people following a fire at a mobile home in Britannia Beach overnight.

The service says the victims were a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 40s.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating fatal makeshift structure fire

Neighbours say the home, located on Minaty Lane, caught fire Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Squamish RCMP is also investigating.

