Train derails along Highway 39 near Halbrite, Sask.

Saskatchewan police are dealing with a train derailment near Halbrite, reducing Highway 39 traffic to one lane.

Highway Hotline reported the incident on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Its post said the derailment is slowing down traffic from about 18 kilometres west of Midale to about 26 kilometres east of Weyburn.

Drivers are being told to reduce speed and be prepared to stop, Highway Hotline said in its post.

Hallbrite is about 140 km southeast of Regina.

More to come.

