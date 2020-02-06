Menu

Canada

CP train derails near Guernsey, southeast of Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 9:20 am
Updated February 6, 2020 9:51 am
Train derails near Guernsey, southeast of Saskatoon
WATCH: Saskatchewan RCMP said a train derailed Thursday morning just west of Guernsey.

A Canadian Pacific Railway train has derailed southeast of Saskatoon.

CP said in a statement that the freight train derailed around 6:15 a.m. Thursday just west of Guernsey.

Thick smoke could be seen at the scene by a Global News crew.

READ MORE: RCMP called to investigate Field, B.C., train derailment that killed 3 CP crew members

No other details have been released by CP, including how many cars jumped the tracks.

CP said emergency responders have been sent to the site and more details will be released once an initial assessment has been made.

Highway 16 is closed in both directions, as is the Highway 20 junction. RCMP say drivers should find alternative routes.

READ MORE: Last tanker cars to be removed from CP Rail derailment site near Guernsey, Sask.

The derailment is near the same location as one two months ago.

A CP train hauling crude derailed on Dec. 9, causing 33 oil tank cars and a hopper car to leave the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board said roughly 1.5 million litres of oil was released.

