CP train derails near Guernsey, southeast of Saskatoon

A Canadian Pacific Railway train has derailed southeast of Saskatoon.

CP said in a statement that the freight train derailed around 6:15 a.m. Thursday just west of Guernsey.

Thick smoke could be seen at the scene by a Global News crew.

No other details have been released by CP, including how many cars jumped the tracks.

CP said emergency responders have been sent to the site and more details will be released once an initial assessment has been made.

Highway 16 is closed in both directions, as is the Highway 20 junction. RCMP say drivers should find alternative routes.

The derailment is near the same location as one two months ago.

A CP train hauling crude derailed on Dec. 9, causing 33 oil tank cars and a hopper car to leave the tracks.

The Transportation Safety Board said roughly 1.5 million litres of oil was released.