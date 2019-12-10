TSB investigators at site of fiery Saskatchewan CP train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada have accessed the site of a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan.

A Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling crude oil derailed near Guernsey, Sask., just after midnight on Monday.

Officials have not said how many cars left the tracks, but a number of them were still burning 24 hours after the incident.

A TSB spokesperson said investigators are still looking into the cause of the derailment.

One expert said rail issues are usually the cause of derailments.

Garland Chow is an emeritus associate professor at the Sauder School of Business and the University of British Columbia.

He told Global News that while it is too soon to determine the cause of the derailment, investigators will look at the tracks.

“Suddenly it’s not straight, it’s loose, might be potentially broken so there’s a gap between the two pieces of rail,” Chow said.

“Any of those things could cause a derailment.”

Investigators will also be looking at the speed of the train, Chow said.

“If the speed of the train was too fast, that could’ve contributed to the derailment,” Chow said. “Even if there’s something wrong with the rail, sometimes if you go slow, you can get through it temporarily.”

Weather could also be a factor, according to Chow.

“In cold weather, that’s when (rail joints) start to break down,” he said.

“Rail accident statistics indicate that over the years you have more accidents, rail derailments, in the winter than in the summer months.”

CP said emergency and hazmat crews were sent to the scene to work with local first responders to minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said Tuesday roughly 100 personnel continue to work on suppressing the remaining fires.

Cleanup crews are also at the scene, SPSA said, with some damaged cars already removed.

The Ministry of Environment said it continues to monitor aid quality and no advisories are in place.

Environmental Protection Officers are monitoring the site, which is between five and 10 acres, and assessing the impact of the incident.

Highway 16 between Plunkett and Guernsey remains closed. There is no word on when it will open and a detour is set up south of Plunkett on Highway 365 toward Watrous, then north along Highway 668 to Guernsey.

Guernsey is roughly 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

—Ryan Kessler contributed to this copy