Saint-Polycarpe 2018 train derailment prompted by inadequately secured cargo: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its report on Monday from its investigation into the cause of the derailment of a Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) train near Saint-Polycarpe on July 16, 2018.

The report states that inadequately secured cargo fell from an A-frame car on the train, which lead to the derailment of 22 cars. The TSB also confirmed there were no injuries or dangerous items released during the incident.

An emergency brake was pulled on the freight train at mile 36.6 on the south track of the Winchester Subdivision around 6:45 p.m. local time, according to the report.

The report found the derailment occurred when the leading end of a boxcar struck a section of stock rail that had fallen from the end of the preceding A-frame flat car.

The proper procedures for safe loading and securement were not sufficiently carried out while the rail was loaded in Winnipeg, according to the findings.

The loops of steel, which are supposed to provide sufficient cargo restraint, broke and lead to the stock falling from the car and derailing the train in Quebec.

Their findings also concluded that the top load securement on the flat car on that day had not been inspected to Railway Association of Canada standards.

The report concluded the issues of CP’s top loading practices have been addressed following a Rail Safety Advisory to Transport Canada (TC) issued by the TSB.

CP has since trained its employees on new procedures when loading and inspecting A-frame flat cars, according to the TSB.