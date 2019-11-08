CN investigating collision between train, vehicle at Longueuil crossing

Send this page to someone via email

CN police are investigating after a vehicle was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Longueuil on Thursday evening.

According to Longueuil police, the collision happened at around 7 p.m. at a railway crossing at the intersection of de la Métropole and Jean-Neveu streets.

Longueuil police said the four occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police specified in a statement on social media that it was a low-speed collision.

While Longueuil police concluded the crash was accidental, the file has been transferred to CN, according to Longueuil police spokesperson François Boucher.

CN gave few details on the incident, saying the crash was still under investigation.

Spokesperson Alexandre Boulé did, however, say the latest reports indicate the warning system at the intersection — which includes lights, a bell and a traffic sign — was functional at the time of the incident.