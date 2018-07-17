Freight train derails in Saint-Polycarpe near Quebec-Ontario border

A Canadian Pacific freight train derailed Monday night in the town of Saint-Polycarpe, Que., just east of the Ontario border.

Environment Ministry spokesman Stéphane Dégarie says 25 of the 95 cars derailed and there was no spill of hazardous material.

READ MORE: ‘Each of us grieves in our own way’: Lac-Mégantic residents mark 5th anniversary of tragic rail disaster

Two cars containing propane went into a river that runs through the municipality while two other cars also carrying propane came to rest on the riverbank.

Dégarie said there is no threat to the environment because the cars are intact and there are no leaks.

READ MORE: Lac-Mégantic residents, businesses seek to sue CP Rail over rail disaster

There was minor leak of vegetable oil from one car and Dégarie said steps were being taken to plug the leak and recover the spilled oil.

There were no injuries or evacuations because of the derailment, which happened at about 7 p.m.

There was no word on what nay have caused the derailment. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will send an investigator to the scene on Tuesday morning.