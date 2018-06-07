Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Mégantic rail disaster

A group of 49 people and businesses are seeking authorization to sue for economic and moral damages worth upwards of $5 million relating to the Lac-Mégantic rail tragedy in 2013.

Train engineer Tom Harding, Canadian Pacific Railway and Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, the defunct railway company at the heart of the disaster, are named in the court document from mid-May.

The motion to institute proceedings was filed in Lac-Mégantic and involves plaintiffs who opted to not join a massive class-action in 2015 filed against the same defendants.

That action is scheduled to be heard next year.

The May filing describes the plaintiffs as people who resided in the Lac-Mégantic area, owned or leased property there or were physically in the area at the time of disaster and suffered losses.

A total of $5.1 million is being claimed, with amounts varying from $15,000 to $1 million.

The motion says the amounts are being sought for various reasons, including stress, being forced from home and the loss of income, personal property or enjoyment of life.

A Canadian Pacific spokesman says the company had no comment as the matter is under litigation.