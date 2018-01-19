Lac-Megantic trial: 3 men found not guilty of criminal negligence in train derailment that killed 47 people

Three men have been found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster that killed 47 people.

Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, were all found not guilty on Friday in connection with the deadly tragedy in July 2013 when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in Lac-Mégantic, Que.

Harding was also found not guilty of dangerous operation of railway equipment and of dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.

The three men had pleaded not guilty when the trial started on Oct. 2, 2017, in Sherbrooke, Que., which is around 100 kilometres from Lac-Megantic. Jury deliberations started on Jan. 11, 2018.

The verdict comes three days after the jury told Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas they were at an impasse. Dumas sent them back into deliberations, with the clarifications that they did not have to reach a verdict on all three, saying they could deliver a verdict on one or two of the accused.

“Mr. Harding is too moved by the situation to give a coherent expression of what he feels inside,” defence lawyer Thomas Walsh said.

“But I know he feels terribly relieved and terribly thankful to the system, the jury system, and this jury in particular.”

Crown prosecutor Veronique Beauchamp said it is too early to say there will be an appeal.

“You’ll understand it is not necessarily the decision we were expecting but we respect the verdicts that were handed down and, especially, the work the jurors put in,” Beauchamp said.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. July 6, 2013, when a runaway train with 72 oil tankers — owned and operated by the now-bankrupt railway company Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd. (MMA) — barrelled into the town at over 100 km/h. Along with the 47 deaths, much of the town was also destroyed.