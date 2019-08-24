Small train derailment near Lac-Mégantic

A minor train derailment happened near Lac-Mégantic on Saturday.

According to a report from TVA, the wagon of a freight train ran off the tracks at around 9 a.m.

There were no reported injuries or spills, as the wagon did not flip over.

The train was travelling between Nantes and Lac-Mégantic in the Estrie region of Quebec.

The incident blocked traffic on Highway 161 for several hours on Saturday morning until the train was lifted back onto the rails and resumed its route.

Lac-Mégantic was the site of the 2013 train derailment disaster that killed 47 and destroyed much of the town. The community marked the sixth anniversary of the tragedy on July 6.

The train belongs to Central Maine and Quebec Railway, the same company involved in the 2013 incident, TVA reported.

