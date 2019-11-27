Menu

Traffic

Traffic being diverted in south Edmonton as broken train rail is repaired

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 2:43 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 3:03 pm
.
. Credit: Google Earth

*EDITOR’S NOTE: Police initially said this incident was a derailment. A few minutes later, police amended their advisory, saying 86 Street southbound was closed due to a “broken rail being repaired.”

Police were on scene diverting traffic in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon while a broken rail on the train tracks was being repaired.

EPS initially said a train had derailed at the train crossing on 86 Street just south of Argyll Road on Wednesday.

Police later issued a correction, saying this was not in fact a derailment, but “a broken rail.”

They said 86 Street southbound was closed.

As of 12:30 p.m. Edmonton police were on scene directing traffic. Drivers are asked to find other routes.

Police believe the area will remain closed to traffic for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come… 

