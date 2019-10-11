Menu

Canada

TSB investigates train derailment near Lethbridge

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 11:54 am
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. .
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. . Credit, Facebook: M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed an investigator to the scene of a train derailment east of Lethbridge.

About 25 bulk container cars came off the tracks near Range Road 18-1 west of Barnwell, Alta., according to the M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service.

Range Road 18-1 north of Highway 3 was shut down to traffic Friday morning as crews worked to clean up the derailment. Westbound traffic on Highway 3 near Range Road 18-1 was reduced to one lane Friday morning.

According to a post on the M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service’s Facebook page, no injuries have been reported.

“There is no environmental hazard or risk to the general public,” read the Facebook post.

It’s not known exactly when the derailment occurred or what the cars were carrying.

The TSB said Friday morning it deployed an investigator to the site of the Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment. The investigator will “gather information and assess the occurrence,” a statement from the TSB said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Credit, Facebook: M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigates a CP Rail train derailment east of Lethbrige, Alta., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Credit, Facebook: M.D. of Taber Regional Fire Service

Global News has reached out to CP Rail for more information but did not hear back by the time this story was published.

TAGS
Train DerailmentCP RailTSBBarnwellLethbridge train derailmentM.D. of Tabercp rail train derailmentBarnwell train derailmentSouthern Alberta train derailmentTransportation Safety Board of Canda
