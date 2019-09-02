Train derails, leaking octane, in southern Alberta

There has been a train derailment at Highway 23 and Township Road 12-0, according to Lethbridge County.

“There are rail cars currently leaking octane,” the county said in a message on Facebook shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday.

“Fire crews remain on scene working to contain the leak.”

The derailment happened south of the village of Barons, which is about 45 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.

READ MORE: 20 homes in Millrise evacuated after major gas leak, Calgary police say

Highway 23 was shut down between Township Road 11-4 and Township Road 12-2 and traffic was being rerouted westbound.

“Please stay away from the area for your safety,” the county said.

— More to come…