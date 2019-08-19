20 homes in Millrise evacuated after major gas leak: Calgary police

Twenty homes in the community of Millrise were evacuated on Sunday night after reports of a major gas leak.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the leak was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Millrise Drive S.W.

READ MORE: Charges pending after East Village arrest — Calgary police

Calgary police were called to the scene to help evacuate houses in the area and close down an entire block while an investigation took place.

ATCO responded to the scene and was able to repair the leak.

READ MORE: Calgary firefighters battle blaze at ECCO Recycling plant in Quarry Park

Area residents were then allowed back into their homes at around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the gas leak is not yet known.