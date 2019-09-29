RCMP respond to train derailment south of Blackfalds

A train derailment that resulted in an unknown amount of gas leaking prompted RCMP officers to respond to the scene south of Blackfalds, Alta., early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the police.

They said officers responded at about 12:05 a.m. after several cars derailed near Highway 2A and Township Road 392.

While the spokesperson said gas was leaking and that a hazmat crew also responded to the scene, she said she did not know what the train was carrying and that CP police have since taken over the investigation.

No injuries were reported but RCMP said the train track was damaged.

READ MORE: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to train derailment by Highway 15

Global News has reached out to CP Rail for more information about what happened.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about train derailments.