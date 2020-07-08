Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Rick Zamperin: Patrick Mahomes becomes sports world’s first $500-million man

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 8, 2020 6:00 am
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed the richest contract in North American sports history.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed the richest contract in North American sports history. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

If you are of a certain vintage you will likely be familiar with the 1970s television show The Six Million Dollar Man, starring Lee Majors.

The actor played Steve Austin, a former astronaut and U.S. Air Force veteran who had superhuman strength, speed and vision after receiving $6-million worth of bionic implants from a fictional, top secret government agency.

Well, say hello to the sports world’s first half-a-billion-dollar man.

Story continues below advertisement

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed the richest contract in sports history after he agreed to a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

When coupled with the final two years of his current contract, it means the 24-year-old could earn a whopping $503-million, including incentives, through the 2031 NFL season.

The 117-page mega-contract includes a $10-million signing bonus, a $49.4-million bonus due in 2026 and $25-million in incentives should he win the National Football League‘s MVP Award and reach the Super Bowl.

Trending Stories

Read more: Trump criticizes Redskins, Indians sports teams for considering name changes

If we averaged out the $503-million over 12 years, Mahomes would make nearly $42-million a season and about $2.6-million per game.

Based on his statistics from the 2019 season, he would earn, on average, more than $86-thousand per pass attempt, $131-thousand per completion and $1.6-million per touchdown pass.

Story continues below advertisement

$141.4-million of Mahomes’ contract is guaranteed — much less than L.A. Angels slugger Mike Trout’s fully-guaranteed 12-year, $426.5-million deal, but still a hefty chunk a change.

The deal Mahomes just signed is a far cry from the contract Nolan Ryan inked with the Houston Astros in 1980 that made Major League Baseball’s strikeout king the first player to earn $1 million a season.

Boy, how times have changed.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.

FedEx calls on the Washington Redskins to change their name
FedEx calls on the Washington Redskins to change their name
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MLBNFLNational Football LeagueKansas City ChiefsMike TroutPatrick MahomesPatrick Mahomes ContractNolan Ryan
Flyers
More weekly flyers