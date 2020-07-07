55-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Sylvan Lake

Alberta RCMP say a 55-year-old man has died following a collision shortly after midnight Tuesday near Sylvan Lake, Alta.
Police said the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 11A.
According to RCMP, two motorcyclists were travelling on the highway when one of them, for “unknown reasons,” veered off the road into a forested area.
EMS declared the driver dead on scene.
Investigators are looking to determine a cause.
Sylvan Lake is located about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer. Highway 11A connects the town and city.
