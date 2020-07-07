Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

55-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Sylvan Lake

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 1:39 pm
A 55-year-old man has died following a crash on Highway 11A, according to RCMP.
A 55-year-old man has died following a crash on Highway 11A, according to RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Alberta RCMP say a 55-year-old man has died following a collision shortly after midnight Tuesday near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Police said the collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 11A.

According to RCMP, two motorcyclists were travelling on the highway when one of them, for “unknown reasons,” veered off the road into a forested area.

Trending Stories

EMS declared the driver dead on scene.

Read more: Driver killed in highway crash south of Calgary on Tuesday

Investigators are looking to determine a cause.

Sylvan Lake is located about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer. Highway 11A connects the town and city.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta highwaysAlberta crashAlberta CollisionAlberta Highway CrashRed Deer collisionAlberta RoadAlberta Motorcycle crashAlberta fatal motorcycle crashalberta motorcycle collisionsylvan lake crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers