Traffic

Driver killed in highway crash south of Calgary on Tuesday

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue East on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue East on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Global News

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision between a truck and a sedan at 306 Avenue East, between De Winton and Okotoks, Alta., just after 5 a.m.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue East on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue East on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Global News

EMS said the man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Okotoks RCMP said the victim was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

According to EMS, the other driver declined assistance from paramedics. It’s unknown if there were any other people in the second vehicle.

Read more: Alcohol ‘believed to be a factor’ in highway crash south of Calgary: RCMP

The collision forced RCMP to close down one lane of southbound Highway 2 as collision analysts investigated.

The town of Okotoks is located approximately 18 km south of Calgary.

