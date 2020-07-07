Driver killed in highway crash south of Calgary on Tuesday

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision between a truck and a sedan at 306 Avenue East, between De Winton and Okotoks, Alta., just after 5 a.m.
EMS said the man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
Okotoks RCMP said the victim was the sole occupant of that vehicle.
According to EMS, the other driver declined assistance from paramedics. It’s unknown if there were any other people in the second vehicle.
The collision forced RCMP to close down one lane of southbound Highway 2 as collision analysts investigated.
The town of Okotoks is located approximately 18 km south of Calgary.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments