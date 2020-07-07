Driver killed in highway crash south of Calgary on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision between a truck and a sedan at 306 Avenue East, between De Winton and Okotoks, Alta., just after 5 a.m.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Highway 2 at 306 Avenue East on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Global News

EMS said the man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Okotoks RCMP said the victim was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

According to EMS, the other driver declined assistance from paramedics. It’s unknown if there were any other people in the second vehicle.

The collision forced RCMP to close down one lane of southbound Highway 2 as collision analysts investigated.

The town of Okotoks is located approximately 18 km south of Calgary.

Update: SB Hwy2 at 306 Ave, just south of De Winton – MVC has been cleared. (10:40am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/PkSrGaJLSN — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) July 7, 2020