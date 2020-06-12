Alcohol ‘believed to be a factor’ in highway crash south of Calgary: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say alcohol is “believed to be a factor” in a crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Friday that injured three people.

According to a news release from RCMP, the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. between Calgary and Okotoks, Alta.

Police said a sedan was travelling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a southbound minivan.

RCMP said the driver of the minivan, who had been ejected from the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital in critical condition by STARS Air Ambulance.

The crash caused traffic in the area to be diverted for several hours while RCMP investigated, but reopened by 9 a.m.