Man arrested after attacking group at Meaford, Ont., cottage following July 4 fireworks: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say a 72-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he attacked a group of young adults at a cottage with a baseball bat in Meaford, Ont.

The group of people returned to the cottage on Sideroad 25 after they set off fireworks at the lake on Saturday night, police say.

When they returned, a man confronted them with a baseball bat and assaulted three people, hitting them in their shoulder areas, officers say.

The man then smashed several windows of multiple cars before leaving the property, according to OPP.

The man was identified and found in a house in Stayner, Ont., later that night. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the people who were hit with the baseball bat were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim didn’t need medical attention.

Robert Gullacher, 72, from Meaford, Ont., was subsequently charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of mischief.

Gullacher was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Sept. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.