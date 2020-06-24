Meaford, Ont., woman charged after assaulting neighbour with grass trimmer: OPP

Grey Bruce OPP say they’ve charged a 31-year-old Meaford, Ont., woman after she reportedly assaulted her neighbour with a grass trimmer on Friday night.
Officers say they responded to a neighbour dispute on Victoria Street in Meaford at about 8:40 p.m. and found a man who sustained minor injuries to his stomach after he came into contact with a grass trimmer.
Deanne Thompson, 31, was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon.
Thompson was released on an undertaking and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at the end of August.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
