Coronavirus: How other jurisdictions in the London, Ont., area are handling masks

With the province now entirely under Stage 2 of the Ford government’s reopening framework, many Ontarians are likely looking toward the future, wondering when Stage 3 will come and lift further restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the province, Stage 3 will allow restaurants and bars to resume dine-in services, will permit performing arts shows and cinemas to operate with limited seating capacity, and will see casinos, gyms, and amusement parks reopen, all with public health measures in place.

While the province hasn’t provided a timeline for when it expects to move forward in its reopening plans, Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health for London and Middlesex, says he wouldn’t be surprised if our region moved into Stage 3 by the end of the month.

However, with those lifted lockdown measures comes increased concern about continued spread of the highly contagious virus as more people venture out to businesses and other newly reopened spaces, including on a public transit system that has reduced service and rebounding ridership levels.

With those concerns in mind, the health unit this week officially issued two Section 22 Class Orders under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) mandating masks be worn on public transit, taxis, and rideshares.

They would also be required at personal care service establishments, like nail and hair salons, where prolonged close contact is unavoidable.

The orders, which will come into effect July 20, do overlap some mask rules already in place through the province’s emergency declaration specific to personal care services.

However, Mackie says the health unit order isn’t reliant on the province extending that declaration, and also mandates mask use on local transit.

“It’s definitely in support (of the provincial rules), but this adds to it in terms of clarity to language,” Mackie said in an interview last week.

“(The) provincial declaration talks about personal protective equipment and face coverings, I’m using the language ‘masks’ here in this order, which I think really helps the public understand what we’re looking for.”

Mackie added it also gives health inspectors the ability to levy fines on those violating the order.

“The primary method will be education,” he said.

“We absolutely think that people will comply once they know about this. That said, our inspectors won’t hesitate to… issue a fine if someone is not compliant.”

Canada’s public health officials say a non-medical mask or face covering can reduce the spread of a person’s own infectious respiratory droplets.

This matches the advice of other health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which say face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in public settings, especially when physical distancing is not possible to maintain.

The coronavirus spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough or sneeze. Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces because it might be harder to keep people apart and there’s less ventilation, the CDC says.

Premier Doug Ford has resisted calls to make masks mandatory across the province, saying a regional approach is best given the relatively low infection rate in some parts of Ontario.

Other jurisdictions and health units in the province have also chosen to issue their own mask requirements as a result.

Among them is Toronto, where the city’s council voted last week to make masks mandatory in indoor, “openly accessible,” public settings by way of a temporary bylaw.

That bylaw took effect on Tuesday and came on the recommendation of the city’s medical officer of health. A separate rule has also made masks mandatory on the city’s transit system.

Masks are also mandatory inside businesses and indoor spaces in Ottawa and three surrounding regions, and are also required inside commercial establishments in areas overseen by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Other areas, including Caledon and York Regional Council, are also pondering a bylaw similar to that in Toronto. In Quebec, masks are mandatory on transit across the province.

Following the Section 22 order issued by the MLHU, Global News Radio 980 CFPL reached out to other neighbouring health units and municipalities to hear their plans when it came to masks.

Elgin and Oxford

The region’s health unit, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), has not mandated masks, with the region’s medical officer of health citing its low case count and test positivity rate, which stands at one per cent.

“Residents are doing very well right now without mandated measures,” said Dr. Joyce Lock in a statement late last week.

“Many are masking and we have promoted, encouraged and educated about the use of non-medical masks where physical distancing is not possible for quite some time now.”

The health unit, which covers Elgin and Oxford counties, has reported 85 cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic, a vast majority of which have since recovered.

As of Tuesday, 78 people had recovered, five had died, and two cases remained active, both in Elgin. The region saw six new cases during the entire month of June.

“That being said, if we see a rise or significant change in activity, mandating masks is on the table, as it is in other regions of the province that still face high numbers of cases and new outbreak activity,” Lock said.

The former Canada Southern Railway Station in St. Thomas, Ont. Mark Spowart/Getty Images

In St. Thomas, the city’s mayor, Joe Preston, says masks are strongly recommended on the city’s transit, but says any move to make them mandatory, on buses or elsewhere, would come on the health unit’s guidance.

“We have to work in concert with the experts that we have on that philosophy of health, and she’s the expert we have on this topic,” he said of the medical officer of health on Tuesday.

“We’d like her ruling and her thoughts on what should happen. And then the city, of course, would have to go to an implementation piece,” he continued.

“But we don’t make these decisions without the consultation of certainly the other municipalities within this health unit and the medical officer of health’s thoughts.”

Preston said health officials held one of their two weekly calls with the region’s municipalities on Tuesday, and says it appears the health unit would prefer to have more discussions with local communities and transit operators before implementing any mask order, should one be issued.

Another call is scheduled to be held on Friday.

“I was hoping that our medical officer of health would lead it… more directly, but I like the fact that they’re saying, ‘can we please have a discussion with municipalities before we all do the same thing?’ And I like the idea that we’re looking at it that way,” he said.

A health unit spokesperson said health officials were continuing to look at local data and available research on the issue, and that, “our position on universal masking is still open for discussion with our local partners.”

“Doing this in partnership with our municipalities is important,” said Megan Cromwell.

Preston wouldn’t say whether St. Thomas would go ahead and implement its own mask requirement in the event the health unit doesn’t.

“That’s a hypothetical question. I get really in trouble when I answer those,” he said.

“Let’s wait. Let’s do one step at a time. Let’s work together, the municipalities and the [health unit] and the medical officer of health, and see what conclusion we come.”

However, he added, if a secondary decision needed to be made, “I’m sure this council will get together and make it as quickly as possible.”

The main beach in Port Stanley, Ont., May 2016. Mark Spowart/Getty Images

In Central Elgin, which includes Port Stanley, Mayor Sally Martyn said via email last week that the municipality has “just been encouraging the health unit to do it throughout the area,” when it came to masks.

On Tuesday, following the call with the health unit, Martyn said Lock believed that mandatory wearing masks indoors “will come about eventually,” and added that the health unit was looking at it further and would get back to the municipality on Friday.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has also reached out to Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.

Huron and Perth

The region’s health unit, Huron Perth Public Health, has not mandated masks, and says there are no current plans to issue a Section 22 order similar to the one issued in London and Middlesex.

In a statement Friday, the region’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen, said that though the health unit supports businesses, organizations, and municipalities who choose to put their own mask policies into effect, a region-wide order was not being considered.

“While dense urban areas are at higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, Huron Perth is primarily a large rural area with small populations,” Klassen said. “Currently in Huron Perth, the data do not reflect a high level of community transmission.”

As of Tuesday, the region had seen 58 cases confirmed during the pandemic, with one still active in Perth County. Five deaths have been reported, four of them linked to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Stratford that was declared over in May.

Regarding masks, Klassen said the health unit was instead focused on providing clear information on mask benefits to residents, providing education on how to properly use masks, making masks more readily available, and “encouraging community leaders to model mask use.”

“If and when it becomes necessary to mandate masks, either in a targeted or universal way, we will be better positioned to do so successfully if we have thoroughly encouraged the behaviour of wearing masks beforehand,” she said.

Stratford, Ont. city hall building. Patrick Donovan via Getty Images

In Stratford, the largest community in Perth County and the largest community within the health unit’s jurisdiction, city officials there said they had not mandated the use of masks, either on transit or in commercial settings.

“We continue to follow the guidance of Huron Perth Public Health regarding the use of masks,” a city spokesperson said by email Friday.

Stratford has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases compared to the region’s other single- and lower-tier municipalities with 26 overall, however it hasn’t seen a new coronavirus case since May 26.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has also reached out to Goderich Mayor John Grace for comment.

Sarnia and Lambton

The region’s health unit, Lambton Public Health, has not issued any mask orders, and does not plan to.

In a letter issued to community leaders in the county Tuesday, the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Sudit Ranade, said he had concluded that issuing a mandatory mask order through HPPA was “not the best option to achieve the objective of protecting and promoting the health of the public” in the county.

In a technical brief sent alongside the letter, Ranade outlined his reasoning, citing several factors, including what he said was a “low quality of evidence of benefit” and “low certainty of benefit,” in addition to enforcement limitations, a lack of discussion around potential harms, and the presence of “other mechanisms” to curb the virus, such as physical distancing and contact tracing and isolation.

A single-page document was also included offering guidance to municipalities on the issue of implementing a bylaw that mandates masks.

Ranade noted that some municipalities may be considering going the bylaw route, one which he says has benefits in that resources can be focused on education and enforcement.

“That said,” he added, “please be reminded that by-laws may be challenged before our courts on the basis of vagueness, bad faith, discrimination and/or as a violation of the Charter.”

In an interview Monday with Blackburn News Sarnia, Ranade said Toronto’s bylaw was “virtually unenforceable,” and noted that enforcing orders issued by health units came with its own challenges.

The matter will go before members of county council — who also sit as the Board of Health — on Wednesday morning. Ranade is expected to address members at the start of the meeting.

Lambton County is home to Sarnia, a border city of more than 71,000 people, as well as several popular beachfront communities, including Grand Bend.

It’s also been been among the worst hit counties in the London-area, with a total of 286 confirmed coronavirus cases as of late Monday, including 25 deaths.

At least 105 of those cases and 16 deaths have been linked to nine outbreaks in the region, largely at two Sarnia seniors’ homes.

In recent weeks, however, the county has seen new case numbers drop significantly, and has recorded just 10 in the last three weeks, including none from June 20 to July 3. As well, no new outbreaks have been declared since June 18.

The region entered Stage 2 on June 19, a week after London and Middlesex.

Blue Water Bridge from the Sarnia, Ont. side. Nash Photos via Getty Images

In an interview Monday, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, said Ranade had “made it clear” to him in a phone call earlier in the day that he wasn’t willing to advocate a mandatory mask order.

“He’s arguing legalities,” Bradley said. “I think that can be challenged very easily when you look at what’s happened in other jurisdictions across Ontario, where public health has taken the lead.”

“I believe public health, in most cases, has a much more credible record and respect from the public than do some elected councils. It’s not driven by politics. It’s by public health,” he continued.

“This is creating a conflict which I believe is unnecessary.”

Sarnia, the county’s largest community and a border city to Michigan, has no mask requirements of its own in place. Transit riders are asked to wear a mask, but are not required to when boarding a bus.

If the city were to consider its own mask bylaw, Bradley said getting it through council would be a “difficult struggle” if Ranade won’t recommend masks be made mandatory, Bradley said.

“What people are missing is this: yes, the cases are on the decline… However, we’re in Stage 2. When we go to Stage 3, the whole world opens up in Ontario. And that is going to bring a lot more exposure to people, a lot more issues that are going to come out of that,” he said.

“The idea of having 11 different municipalities with 11 different rules is not good. It confuses the public and it’s not good, in my view, public health policy.”

In an email Tuesday, Bradley said the letter from Ranade hadn’t changed anything yet when it came to the city considering its own mask bylaw.

“We will see what happens at county council tomorrow morning,” he said.

File photo of Grand Bend’s main beach. Daxus via Getty Images

In the Municipality of Lambton Shores, which includes the lakeshore communities of Grand Bend, Port Franks, and Ipperwash, council members there have discussed the issue, but aren’t considering implementing their own mask requirements, said Mayor Bill Weber, who also serves as Lambton’s warden.

“There is some comments coming through the council members and myself wondering if we’re going to do that,” said Weber on Monday. “My position is we’ll do what the medical officer of health recommends.”

“We certainly support if you can’t physical distance you need to wear a mask. Several of the businesses are asking that people do that in their business, but we have not mandated that or are not in the discussions to do that for Lambton Shores.”

Read more: Australia border businesses brace for chaos ahead of coronavirus closure

The London Free Press reported Monday that as many as 7,000 people crowded Grand Bend’s main beach during the Canada Day long weekend, with as many as 250 bylaw tickets doled out for things like smoking and drinking, and failing to social distance.

Similar crowd numbers were seen this past weekend.

Weber said the message to those going to the beach was the same one that has been given out time and time again.

“Look after yourself, look after others, and do your best to social distance. And if you can’t, you should wear a mask… There’s a lot of people [that have] been on the beach and people have been trying really hard at staying in their space.”

In a bid to allow for social distancing, the municipality says no games, sports equipment, or tents are allowed at Grand Bend beach, and residents are encouraged to view the beach webcam before venturing out to the sand.

— With files from The Canadian Press

