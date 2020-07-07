Menu

Canada

Leamington and Kingsville reopen, join rest of Ontario in Stage 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The towns of Kingsville and Leamington, Ont., are joining the rest of the province in Stage 2 of the government’s reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the communities, which were the final two towns in Stage 1 of the process, would move up as of 12:01 a.m.

Ford says COVID-19 outbreaks on local farms are under control and community spread of the virus is low.

Most of the Windsor-Essex region, except for those two towns, moved to the second stage of reopening on June 25.

Read more: Coronavirus: Rest of Windsor-Essex region to reopen Tuesday, putting all Ontario in Stage 2

The government dispatched a team from Emergency Management Ontario to the region last week to help co-ordinate health care and housing for hundreds of agri-food workers who have tested positive for the virus.

Ford said Monday he will be visiting the region soon, and thanked people in Kingsville and Leamington for their patience in recent weeks.

