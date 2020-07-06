London-Middlesex may enter Stage 3 of reopening near the end of July: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

London-Middlesex is on its way to enter Stage 3 of Ontario’s novel coronavirus reopening plan, according to London’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Chris Mackie said Monday that he’s hopeful the region will be given the green light to move ahead with the province’s reopening plan within the next few weeks.

“I think (we) could see a move to Stage 3 over the next two to three weeks. I would not be surprised at all to see that,” said Mackie.

“I also think that it’s likely the province will choose to do a regional approach as they did with the Stage 2 reopening.” Tweet This

Mackie also commented on Leamington and Kingsville in Essex county entering Stage 2 as of Tuesday, saying it is a sign that “this region is really getting COVID-19 under control.”

According to the Province of Ontario, in Stage 3 the province will consider opening more workplaces, dine-in restaurants, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, including playgrounds.

Casinos, fitness facilities and amusement parks are also on the list, all with added public health measures in place.

London-Middlesex has not seen any new cases of COVID-19 for two days in a row. The last reported death in the region related to the virus was June 12.

As of Monday, there are 630 confirmed cases in the region, which includes 57 deaths and 515 recoveries.

