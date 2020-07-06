Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in Corktown Park stabbing: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 6, 2020 8:29 am
Hamilton police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing at a local park.
Hamilton police have charged a man with attempted murder following a stabbing at a local park. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a park in central Hamilton.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking through the park in the lower city at about 4 a.m. Friday morning when she was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times.

The victim’s 28-year-old boyfriend came across the attack while it was happening and police say the suspect fled westbound through the park.

Read more: Suspect sought by Hamilton police in attempted murder at Corktown Park

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend ran to a nearby building and asked a tenant to call 911.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, and at last check was in stable condition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday afternoon, police were called to a report of a purse snatching near John and Hunter streets and arrested a man with a knife.

Read more: 2 men arrested in Hamilton break-and-enter probe, police say

Police say the arresting officers recognized the man from surveillance footage and notified investigators from the major crime unit.

Calvin Horvat, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingHamilton PoliceAttempted MurderHamilton stabbingstabbing in Hamiltoncorktown parkCentral Hamilton park
Flyers
More weekly flyers