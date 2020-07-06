Arrest made in Corktown Park stabbing: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a park in central Hamilton.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking through the park in the lower city at about 4 a.m. Friday morning when she was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times.

The victim’s 28-year-old boyfriend came across the attack while it was happening and police say the suspect fled westbound through the park.

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend ran to a nearby building and asked a tenant to call 911.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, and at last check was in stable condition.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to a report of a purse snatching near John and Hunter streets and arrested a man with a knife.

Police say the arresting officers recognized the man from surveillance footage and notified investigators from the major crime unit.

Calvin Horvat, 30, of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder.