2 men arrested in Hamilton break-and-enter probe: police

Hamilton police have arrested two men after several Stoney Creek businesses were broken into in June.

Police say they launched an investigation last month after thieves made off with catalytic converters, power tools and riding lawn mowers, valued at about $10,000.

A joint investigation into break and enter incidents in the Stoney Creek area resulted in the recovery of approximately $10k in stolen property. Justin Hopkins (36yrs) & James McGowan (36 yrs) both from out of town appeared in court on June 26. #HamOnt https://t.co/aifD9SWVGY — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 2, 2020

Investigators in Hamilton, with assistance from Halton Regional Police, identified two suspects. Last Friday morning they used investigative tools to predict the suspects’ next target and arrested two men as they allegedly attempted another entry.

Police say they recovered the stolen property after executing a search warrant at a home in the Waterford area.

Justin Hopkins, 36, of Waterford, Ont., and James McGowan, 36, of Niagara Falls have been charged with break and enter and possession of burglary tools.

Police say they anticipate laying additional charges in the future.

The investigation remains ongoing as investigators attempt to identify victims and return their property.