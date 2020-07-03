Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought by Hamilton police in attempted murder at Corktown Park

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 3, 2020 5:28 pm
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in an attempted murder of a woman at a park in lower Hamilton early Friday.
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect in an attempted murder of a woman at a park in lower Hamilton early Friday. Hamilton Police Service

An assault at Corktown Park is being investigated by Hamilton police as attempted murder.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking through the park in the lower city at about 4 a.m. Friday morning when she was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times.

The victim’s 28-year-old boyfriend came across the attack while it was happening and police say the suspect fled westbound through the park.

The boyfriend ran to a nearby building and had a tenant call 911. When police officers arrived on the scene, they performed first aid to keep the woman alive while waiting for paramedics.

Read more: Police add officers to Hamilton’s waterfront after three women ‘slapped on the bottom’

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery. She’s now in stable condition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police have released the following surveillance images of a male suspect.

Anyone in the area near the park and around that portion of James Street South at that time is being asked to check security cameras for suspicious footage.

Police say the motive for the attack is unknown, and investigators have not recovered the weapon used in the attack.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceAttempted MurderHamilton Attempted Murdercorktown assaultcorktown attempted murdercorktown park
Flyers
More weekly flyers