Suspect sought by Hamilton police in attempted murder at Corktown Park

An assault at Corktown Park is being investigated by Hamilton police as attempted murder.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking through the park in the lower city at about 4 a.m. Friday morning when she was attacked by a man and stabbed multiple times.

The victim’s 28-year-old boyfriend came across the attack while it was happening and police say the suspect fled westbound through the park.

The boyfriend ran to a nearby building and had a tenant call 911. When police officers arrived on the scene, they performed first aid to keep the woman alive while waiting for paramedics.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery. She’s now in stable condition.

Police have released the following surveillance images of a male suspect.

Anyone in the area near the park and around that portion of James Street South at that time is being asked to check security cameras for suspicious footage.

Police say the motive for the attack is unknown, and investigators have not recovered the weapon used in the attack.