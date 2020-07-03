Menu

Crime

Police add officers to Hamilton’s waterfront after three women ‘slapped on the bottom’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 2:11 pm
Hamilton police are investigating three separate sexual assaults on the waterfront that occurred on July 1 and 2, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating three separate sexual assaults on the waterfront that occurred on July 1 and 2, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say they’re investigating three separate reports of sexual assaults within a five-mile stretch of the city’s waterfront, all involving a cyclist.

The first incident happened on Canada Day at Bayfront Park, police said, when a female jogger said she was “slapped on the bottom” by a man riding a bicycle just after 8:30 p.m.

“The male did not say a word to the jogger or look back as he continued down the Bayfront Trail,” detectives said in a news release on Thursday.

Read more: 2 men arrested in Hamilton break-and-enter probe: police

The man is described as slim, about 40 years old, wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts and riding a black bicycle.

About 24 hours later, on Thursday evening, two more women were allegedly slapped “on their bottom” by a man on a bicycle – one on the Waterfront Trail at Longwood Road and the other just a kilometre away at Churchill Park, police said.

In those incidents, the women described the man as slim, five foot nine inches, between 20 and 30 years old, with dark collar-length hair.

Read more: Police in Hamilton lay 68 charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters

None of the victims were injured.

Hamilton police said they have increased their presence in the area and continue to investigate all three assaults.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4962, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

