Canada Day suspicious death ruled a homicide, victim identified

Police say a suspicious death in Halifax on Canada Day has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release Friday night, Halifax Regional Police said the deceased man was 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax.

Police say they responded to the 6300 block of Cork Street on July 1 just before 10:45 p.m. to a report of possible shots fired.

Officers arrived to find three victims: a man with gunshot injuries outside of a home, Miller dead inside a home, and a woman with injuries.

Investigators believe all three knew each other.

Police said the man and woman are being treated for their injuries.

Halifax Regional Police investigate after a fatal shooting on Cork Street in Halifax, N.S., on June 1, 2020. Alicia Draus/Global News

Investigators remained at the crime scene, police said Friday night.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.