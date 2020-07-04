Menu

Crime

Canada Day suspicious death ruled a homicide, victim identified

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 9:23 am
Halifax Regional Police investigate after a fatal shooting on Cork Street in Halifax, N.S., on June 1, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police investigate after a fatal shooting on Cork Street in Halifax, N.S., on June 1, 2020.

Police say a suspicious death in Halifax on Canada Day has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release Friday night, Halifax Regional Police said the deceased man was 40-year-old Trevor Charles Miller of Halifax.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 critically injured after Canada Day shooting in Halifax

Police say they responded to the 6300 block of Cork Street on July 1 just before 10:45 p.m. to a report of possible shots fired.

Officers arrived to find three victims: a man with gunshot injuries outside of a home, Miller dead inside a home, and a woman with injuries.

1 dead, 2 critically injured after Canada Day shooting in Halifax
1 dead, 2 critically injured after Canada Day shooting in Halifax

Investigators believe all three knew each other.

Police said the man and woman are being treated for their injuries.

Halifax Regional Police investigate after a fatal shooting on Cork Street in Halifax, N.S., on June 1, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police investigate after a fatal shooting on Cork Street in Halifax, N.S., on June 1, 2020.

Investigators remained at the crime scene, police said Friday night.

READ MORE: Meteghan, N.S., man charged after shooting at passing vehicles

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

