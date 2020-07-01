Meteghan, N.S., man charged after shooting at passing vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been arrested and released on conditions after shooting at passing vehicles from the porch of his home in Meteghan River, N.S.

RCMP say that at 6:42 p.m., on June 29, officers responded to multiple calls of a man shooting at vehicles on Highway 1.

Police were able to arrest the 46-year-old man at the home without incident. Following a search of the residence, officers seized several additional firearms.

The suspect was held in custody overnight before being released on conditions, which include not being in possession of weapons.

RCMP say the man is facing six counts of mischief and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

At least six people have reported they were shot at by the man as they drove by his home.

RCMP are asking anyone who was a victim of the incident to contact them at 902-645-2326.

The man is scheduled to attend Digby Provincial Court on Aug. 24.