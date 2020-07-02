3 injured, 2 critically after late-night shooting in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Three victims were injured, two of them critically, after a shooting in a Halifax neighbourhood late Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 6300 block of Cork Street around 10:43 p.m., and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second and third victim were located shortly afterwards, police said. Two of the victims were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police received reports of gunshots around 10:43pm last night. Three victims in total located. Cork St. blocked off. No word on suspect. @globalhalifax — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) July 2, 2020

A statement from the department made no mention of any suspects being identified.

Traffic has been restricted on Cork Street in the area of the crime scene as police investigate.

Police would not say what prompted the shooting, promising further information when available.

—With files from Dave Squires

