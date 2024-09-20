Menu

Crime

Man found dead in Edmonton River Valley was fatally shot: police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
A man who was found dead in the Edmonton River Valley over the weekend was shot to death, according to police.

At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, people walking in the river valley near 100th Street and 91st Avenue, in the area of Nellie McClung Park, came across an injured man.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said Friday that an autopsy revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Lee Cardinal died as a result of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.

