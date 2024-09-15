Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigate discovery of man’s body in Nellie McClung Park area

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 15, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service says the death of a man whose body was found in the area of Nellie McClung Park on Saturday has been deemed “suspicious” by investigators.

Police were told that some people were walking in the area, which is south of the North Saskatchewan River near 99th Street, at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 when they saw a man who had sustained serious injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics were called and the man was declared dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said homicide detectives had taken over the investigation and an autopsy had been scheduled for Monday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023'
Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices