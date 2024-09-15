Edmonton police investigate discovery of man’s body in Nellie McClung Park area

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says the death of a man whose body was found in the area of Nellie McClung Park on Saturday has been deemed “suspicious” by investigators.

Police were told that some people were walking in the area, which is south of the North Saskatchewan River near 99th Street, at about 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 when they saw a man who had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics were called and the man was declared dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said homicide detectives had taken over the investigation and an autopsy had been scheduled for Monday.