Scathing report recommends EMSB chair Angela Mancini not run for school board elections

Send this page to someone via email

A scathing report by an independent human resources company takes aim at the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) chair Angela Mancini.

Global News has obtained a redacted copy of the report’s conclusions and has only seen seven pages out of the 273-page report.

The report –conducted by Steven Droz & Associates Inc.– recommends that Quebec’s Education Ministry bar Mancini and her supporters from running in EMSB elections again.

That conclusion came after the firm hired to do the report said it spent dozens of hours interviewing a handful of commissioners and Mancini herself.

Read more: Internal fighting continues at the English Montreal School Board

The report was commissioned by the EMSB’s trustee Marlene Jennings after Mancini had come to her back in January with allegations that she was a victim of harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after conducting its investigation, the firm turned the tables on Mancini and found that her complaints were “not only unfounded, but were filed and pursued in a vexatious and bad faith manner.”

The report went on to say that “Ms. Mancini was not only utterly unwilling and incapable of taking any responsibility whatsoever with respect to her own causal actions and behaviours during the past four years, she has gone to great, and in some cases, never-ending lengths to hide, deny, misrepresent, pressure, manipulate, twist, alter and blame others for her own causal wrongdoings.”

The report was discussed, in part, during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

1:51 EMSB on the defensive following scathing government report EMSB on the defensive following scathing government report

EMSB Commissioner Julien Feldman told Global News he hasn’t read the full report but from what he’s seen, he called the descriptions of Mancini’s behaviour “uncanny.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It was an independent investigation and it was not something that the Chairman had control of, it was not something that the Director General had control of, but even more importantly, it’s not something that the Minister of Education had control of or it’s not anything that Premier Legault had control of so the reality shone through,” Feldman told Global News.

Read more: English Montreal School Board placed under partial trusteeship

“Personally, I’m not surprised at all. But I am a little shocked that it’s come out in such a forthright and direct fashion.” Tweet This

Global News has reached out to Mancini who hasn’t responded to our request for comment.

Quebec’s Education Ministry declined to comment. The board’s trustee, Marlene Jennings is also not commenting.

2:16 English Montreal School Board contract fraud English Montreal School Board contract fraud