EMSB to be placed under trusteeship

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) will be placed under trusteeship by the Quebec government, sources have confirmed to Global News.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is set to speak about the issue later this afternoon.

Spending irregularities in the way contracts were awarded and the constant infighting among commissioners has put the province’s largest English-language school board under the government’s microscope.

Former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings will head the trusteeship, according to reports.

More to come…

–With files from Global’s Julie Turcotte

