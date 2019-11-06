Menu

EMSB to be placed under trusteeship

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:35 am
The English Montreal School Board has proposed transferring Galileo Adult Education Centre.
The English Montreal School Board has proposed transferring Galileo Adult Education Centre. Global News

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) will be placed under trusteeship by the Quebec government, sources have confirmed to Global News.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is set to speak about the issue later this afternoon.

READ MORE: Internal fighting continues at the English Montreal School Board

Spending irregularities in the way contracts were awarded and the constant infighting among commissioners has put the province’s largest English-language school board under the government’s microscope.

Former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings will head the trusteeship, according to reports.

More to come…

EMSB on the defensive following scathing government report
EMSB on the defensive following scathing government report

–With files from Global’s Julie Turcotte

 

Quebec politicsQuebec educationEMSBQuebec School BoardsEMSB Trusteeship
