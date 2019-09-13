Blistering report from Quebec government slams EMSB’s ‘dysfunctional’ governance

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has “dysfunctional” governance and is unlikely to progress under its current management, according to a damning report issued by the Quebec government.

The findings were released on Friday following an inquiry ordered by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge to look into allegations of mismanagement at the board.

“It is a scathing report,” said Roberge at a news conference on Friday. “I didn’t think the problems with governance were that extensive, that there is such a significant level of dysfunction.”

A team of government investigators says the education ministry’s interventions have been repeatedly met with reluctance from the EMSB. The report states the inquiry itself also did not lead to “any noticeable change” at the board.

“A poor understanding of the roles of commissioners and managers, the politicization of issues and the leadership gaps of the various actors involved in positions of responsibility have contributed to the establishment of dysfunctional governance,” the report states.

The report also claims the structure of the English-language school board and how it operates shows a lack of maturity. Investigators say “inadequate management of resources within the administration” has hindered the EMSB’s ability to be an efficient and effective organization.

“A lack of maturity at the EMSB is likely due to weak governance, which is reflected throughout the organization,” the report states.

The probe has led to a series of recommendations, including a major intervention at the school board. This could include placing the EMSB under trusteeship and stripping the council of commissioners of its powers.

The EMSB says it will publicly respond to the report this afternoon, which comes a few days after the school board announced it is taking the province to court over whether the forced transfers of schools infringe on English-minority linguistic rights.

Global News has reached out to the school board for comment.

