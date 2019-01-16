Alleged mismanagement at EMSB to be investigated: Quebec education minister

Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Wednesday that allegations of mismanagement at the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) are under investigation.

The education minister has mandated the inquiry after years of allegations about wrongdoing, including contracts being handed out without the proper tendering process and serious ethical violations.

Last December, EMSB Chair Angela Mancini was found guilty of four breaches of the board’s code of ethics.

READ MORE: English Montreal School Board chair sanctioned by ethics commissioner

“These allegations are troubling and serious,” said Roberge.

“We must take action. In the best interest of the EMSB and, of course, its students, parents, staff and the community. It’s our duty to act quickly.”

In 2016, the province’s anti-corruption squad, UPAC, began an investigation into the board’s finances and its international vocational school.

Tensions ran high in November of that year when Mancini and then vice-chair Sylvia Lo Bianco, lobbied to have Lo Bianco’s brother-in-law named assistant director of school organization.

READ MORE: Quebec appoints auditor to look into English school board scandals

“Some of the issues are very problematic and the previous Liberal government refused to address them,” Roberge said.

“They needed to take action and they didn’t have the courage to do so.”

The investigation comes as the provincial government is preparing to abolish school boards entirely.

During Roberge’s press conference on Wednesday, the minister insisted the investigation has nothing to do with that plan.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s be clear’: Quebec education minister says school boards will be abolished

“Launching this inquiry and transforming school boards into service centres are two totally separate issues,” he said.

“It’s not my concern that it’s an English school board or a French school board. It’s important for me to guarantee to all the citizens and people in Quebec that each dollar they give to the system is well administrated.”

In a statement to Global News, QESBA President Dan Lamoureux said “the situation at the EMSB is of concern, therefore an examination by a qualified outside party will help all concerned to adopt any corrective measures if necessary.”

READ MORE: Infighting escalates with legal action at English Montreal School Board

“Governance and operational issues in public bodies at all levels of government, while regrettable and unacceptable, do occasionally arise and they must be dealt with appropriately,” he said.

“The distinction, as made by the minister during his news conference, must be made between a situation at any given school board and the broader public policy issue of school governance reform.”

The findings of the report are expected for Sept. 10.