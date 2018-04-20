Enrolment is up at EMSB for first time in 15 years

For years, schools in the English system have been seeing their numbers decline.

But now, for the first time in 15 years, the English Montreal School Board’s enrolment is up by a little over 1 per cent.

Officials say it’s happening pretty much across the school board.

They say their vocational programs are exploding and many high schools who were in danger of closing, are now seeing their numbers up.

But the most tangible growth can be seen at the elementary level, in schools in the west end of the city.

St Monica’s school in NDG is one of those schools.

“We’re bursting. All of our classrooms, except for one are full,” said St Monica’s principal, Denise Maroon.

The EMSB says part of the success is because they’re changing with the times.

Their websites have been revamped and they have increased their presence on social media.

The board has also integrated new programs into the curriculum.

“We have had a big push in terms of some of our STEAM initiative schools which are schools that look at Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Art. Many of our schools have gotten into that. Robotics, parents are looking for,” said the board’s chair, Angela Mancini.

Maroon also attributes the growth to a population boom in the west end.

“The increase in the birth rate, there are more children… as well as people are moving to the west end.”

The school board says that according to their projections, 2018 should see another year of growth.