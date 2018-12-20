English Montreal School Board chair sanctioned by ethics commissioner

A contentious ethics complaint against the chair and former co-chair of the English Montreal School Board has been resolved.

Ethics commissioner Anthony Battah ruled that EMSB chair Angela Mancini violated the board’s code of ethics, while former co-chair Sylvia Lo Bianco was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The report lays out several ethics breaches on Mancini’s part, including the use of foul language during the board’s public meetings and derogatory comments made against the board’s director-general.

The decision caps more than two years of infighting at the EMSB.

“It has been and continues to be a difficult ordeal,” said current co-chair Joe Ortona.

As part of the sanctions, Mancini was ordered by the ethics commissioner to make a public apology.

Board members wanted the apology to happen at Wednesday’s meeting, but Mancini was not there.

They passed a resolution calling for her to apologize at the next meeting she attends.