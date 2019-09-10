EMSB to announce new legal action over transfer of schools to French board

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is set to announce new court actions against the Quebec government Tuesday over the forced transfer of two English-language schools to the overcrowded French-language board, Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île (CSPI).

The EMSB Council of Commissioners says it is contesting the constitutionality of the transfers, calling it an affront to the protection of school board governance under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In July, parents of students who attend General Vanier Elementary School and John Paul I Junior High School found out their children would be moved to new buildings in the fall.

Gerald McShane Elementary School, which had been at risk of being transferred, was spared.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge outlined his final decision in a letter to parents, saying the government had to make a hard decision.

EMSB officials attempted to file an injunction to stop the transfer of the schools, but it was rejected by Superior Court Judge Dominique Poulin.

“This denial of the stay/injunction is in no way an indication of the validity and substance of our case as a minority English-language community,” Angela Mancini, EMSB chairperson, stated at the time.

When it was filed, the school board argued in the injunction that “the government failed to properly consult the English-speaking community, (and) failed to consider the English-speaking community’s exclusive right to management and control of its educational facilities.”

The debate over which schools would be transferred to the French-language school board dragged on for months.

The EMSB had pushed for a cohabitation model with its severely overcrowded French counterpart — something both the government and the CSPI repeatedly rejected, saying the French board needed room for about 3,000 students.

Roberge also insisted co-habitation would impede new immigrants from learning French.

