EMSB injunction to stop transfer of 2 schools to French-language board rejected

The injunction filed by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) to stop the transfer of two of its schools to French-language board, Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île (CSPI), was rejected by Superior Court Judge Dominique Poulin.

The injunction stated “the government failed to properly consult the English-speaking community, failed to consider the English-speaking community’s exclusive right to management and control of its educational facilities.”

EMSB chairperson Angela Mancini described the injunction as the school board’s last option to save both schools.

Earlier this month, parents of students who attend General Vanier Elementary School and John Paul I Junior High School found out their children would be moved to new buildings in the fall.

Gerald McShane Elementary School, which previously risked being transferred, was spared.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge outlined his final decision in a letter to parents, saying the government had to make a hard decision.

If the transfer goes ahead, the EMSB said it plans to move staff and students from John Paul I Junior High School to Laurier McDonald High School in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard borough.

The board also proposes moving staff and students from General Vanier Elementary to Pierre de Coubertin Elementary.

Parents have insisted they preferred their children to go to Dante Elementary because it’s closer to them, but the EMSB says it isn’t big enough to hold all the extra students.

The education minister said last week he was “disappointed, but not surprised” at the school board’s decision to file an injunction.

“We regret that the board is trying to block a decision that, although difficult, was made in the best interest of all students in Quebec,” the minister’s press attaché Francis Bouchard told Global News.

The debate over which schools would be transferred to the French-language school board has dragged on for months.

It started after a letter from the minister stated that “the CSPI expressed a need for additional space, notably due to the impacts of the government’s new policy establishing kindergarten programs for four-year-olds.”

The EMSB pushed for a cohabitation model with its severely overcrowded French counterpart — something both the province and the CSPI repeatedly rejected, saying the French board needs about 3,000 spots.

Roberge insisted cohabitation was a short-term solution, but sharing buildings would impede new immigrants from learning French.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Gloria Henriquez.