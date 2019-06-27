EMSB’s General Vanier and John Paul I schools to be transferred to overcrowded French board

The English Montreal School Board’s General Vanier and John Paul I schools will be transferred this summer to an overcrowded French-language board.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge outlined his final decision in a letter to parents on Thursday.

“Our government has had to make a hard decision,” he wrote. “The Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île schools are bursting at the seams.”

Gerald McShane School, however, has been spared from being handed over to Pointe-de-l’Île since it is the only English-language elementary school in Montreal North, according to Roberge.

In the letter, Roberge says the English-speaking community deserves to be part of the process when it comes to school transfers. He added he hopes the EMSB’s decision to launch a six-month public consultation will help avoid similar crises in the future.

“I have read your letters, I have met with some of you who are affected by these measures, and I have listened to your concerns,” Roberge wrote. “I myself am a father, and I understand your unease at the idea of having to change schools in such a short time.”

The move comes after Roberge vowed he would directly inform EMSB parents of his final verdict about school transfers before publicly revealing the details.

School board chairperson Angela Mancini argued on Wednesday she was disappointed with Roberge’s decision not to communicate with the EMSB.

“What he says is respect, I say is a lack of sensitivity to the fact that a school board and a school is more than just the parents,” she said. “There are students and teachers and staff involved.”

