Rally to prevent Montreal English schools from being given to French school board set for Friday night

A rally aiming to prevent the Quebec government from giving three English Montreal schools to a French-language school board is set to be held in front of the Saint-Leonard borough hall on Friday evening.

READ MORE: Parents, students form human chains around English schools set to be given to French school board

Gerald McShane Elementary, General Vanier Elementary and John Paul I Junior High School of the English Montreal School Board are expected to be transferred to the overcrowded Pointe-de-l’Île School Board.

WATCH: Parents desperate for answers over the transfer of English schools

Several other possible solutions are being thrown around, including merging some of the French students at Galileo Adult Education Centre, but both the province and officials with the special needs school oppose the idea.

READ MORE: Montreal parents frustrated over planned shift of 3 English-language schools

Another plan considers “trading” the Lester B. Pearson High School building with Jean-Grou Secondary School, which could net about 1,000 seats for the French-language school board — a third of the 3,000 spots needed by Pointe-de-l’Île.

WATCH: Could a school swap help ease overcrowding at a French-language school board in Montreal?

If the two school boards cannot come to an agreement, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says he intends to use a section of the Education Act that allows him to force a transfer deemed to be in the public interest.

READ MORE: EMSB must give up 3 schools unless it comes up with new plan, education minister says

The school boards have until June 10 to submit an alternative proposal.

WATCH: EMSB must transfer 3 schools to French board