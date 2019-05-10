Quebec education minister gives EMSB, Pointe-de-l’Île until June 10 to propose new school-transfer plan

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is giving the English Montreal and Pointe-de-l’Île school boards until June 10 to propose a different solution after the ministry’s contentious plan was leaked.

In a letter to the EMSB, Roberge identified three schools he plans to transfer to the overcrowded French-language school board: Gerald McShane Elementary, General Vanier Elementary and John Paul I Junior High School.

A visibly frustrated Roberge said on Friday morning that he has had to intervene since the two school boards could not come to an agreement.

“There have been discussions for years,” he said. “It isn’t moving forward.”

Earlier this week, Roberge said the EMSB had until the end of the month to choose which schools it would transfer to the Pointe-de-l’Ile school board for the 2019-2020 academic year.

After the letter became public on Thursday, parents of students at the three schools chosen by Roberge told Global News they are in shock. Sonia Pirollo says her daughter has been at Gerald McShane Elementary for two years and is worried about her future.

“I’m very disappointed,” she said.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez, Dan Spector and The Canadian Press