EMSB must decide which school to transfer to French board within May: Quebec education minister

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has until the end of the month to choose which of its buildings it will hand over to an overcrowded French-language school board or the province will step in, according to Quebec’s education minister.

“I’m still patient,” said Jean-François Roberge on Wednesday. “But there is no more patience after May.”

The EMSB has already offered the Galileo Adult Education Centre, which is home to more than 140 students with special needs. It proposed transferring the building to the Pointe-de-l’île school board, while the entire Galileo school would possibly be relocated to St. Pius X Career Centre.

The plan has been met with protest from both students and parents. After facing pressure in the National Assembly, Roberge said he told the EMSB to choose a school, but never proposed moving Galileo.

“I told them again we must find a solution within a few weeks,” he said. “To transfer the students with special needs from Galileo is not an option for the government and I was pretty clear about that.”

The EMSB, for its part, has contended Roberge asked the board to give the name of a school to hand over — and that it doesn’t have any other options due to legal constraints.

The law requires an 18-month consultation period for an elementary or high school to be handed over, but the overcrowded Pointe-de-l’île school board needs the space by this fall. The EMSB says only an adult education centre can be transferred to meet the September deadline.

Roberge argues the two school boards have been in negotiations for years over school transfers. He says the education ministry will step in and impose a decision if the EMSB does not come up with a different plan by the end of May.

“We don’t have time to waste anymore,” said Roberge.

